Cosner Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Cosner Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,607 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 12.1% of Cosner Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cosner Financial Group LLC owned about 0.88% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7,477.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 242,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,332,000 after purchasing an additional 239,515 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,955,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,613,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,773,000. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,903,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $79.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $64.17 and a 52-week high of $81.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.10 and a 200 day moving average of $74.92.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

