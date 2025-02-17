Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:EALT)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lessened its position in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:EALT – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,542 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV owned about 1.81% of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the 4th quarter valued at $1,552,000. Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the 4th quarter valued at $2,073,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EALT opened at $33.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.79 and its 200-day moving average is $31.91.

Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (EALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 5-15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months EALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

