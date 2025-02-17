Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $159.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $104.24 and a 12 month high of $174.32.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 14.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

In other Raymond James news, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 10,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $1,594,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,688 shares in the company, valued at $5,212,755.36. This trade represents a 23.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $571,554.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,319,326.02. The trade was a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,621 shares of company stock worth $10,729,488 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on RJF shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Raymond James from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Raymond James from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.09.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

