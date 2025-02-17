Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $560.69 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $453.60 and a 1 year high of $561.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $549.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.62.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

