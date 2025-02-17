Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 5,842 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICSH. Constellation Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,968,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,152,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,503,000 after buying an additional 305,634 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth $10,953,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,713,000 after purchasing an additional 211,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 22,626.3% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 179,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 179,200 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ICSH opened at $50.56 on Monday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1981 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

