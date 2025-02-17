Mainsail Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Mainsail Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Mainsail Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mainsail Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUSB. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $225,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUSB opened at $49.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.72.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2123 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.