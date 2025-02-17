Everhart Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS stock opened at $196.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.86. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $109.50 and a twelve month high of $205.76. The firm has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $186.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $170.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.