SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,488,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 217,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,846,000 after buying an additional 9,594 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $134.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $123.32 and a 12-month high of $144.45.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

