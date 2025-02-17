Capital Performance Advisors LLP Grows Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Creative Planning grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 14.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 168.0% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $133.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.05 and its 200 day moving average is $108.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $133.92.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 24.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on HWM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.76.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

