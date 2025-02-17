Capital Performance Advisors LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.95.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $164.06 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.94. The firm has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

