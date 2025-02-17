Capital Performance Advisors LLP Has $376,000 Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP lowered its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 143,040 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 565.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 152,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 129,439 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 305,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,475,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,889,000 after acquiring an additional 58,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $455,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAI opened at $31.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.38. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $28.13 and a 1 year high of $32.11.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.