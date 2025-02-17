Short Interest in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Increases By 22.5%

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,280,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the January 15th total of 8,390,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.
Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $3.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $3.24.
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.
