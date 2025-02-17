Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Short Interest Up 22.3% in January

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,250,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the January 15th total of 5,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.7 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $249.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $218.55 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.34 and its 200 day moving average is $240.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,388. The trade was a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 111.5% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

