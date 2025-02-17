WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW) Short Interest Update

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the January 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
WM Technology Price Performance
NASDAQ:MAPSW opened at $0.04 on Monday. WM Technology has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.
About WM Technology
