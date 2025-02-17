WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW) Short Interest Update

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the January 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WM Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAPSW opened at $0.04 on Monday. WM Technology has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.

About WM Technology

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

