NTV Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. TigerOak Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,718,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 14,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000.

Shares of GBTC stock opened at $77.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.54. The company has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $86.11.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

