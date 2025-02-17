Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. Sells 500,832 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,242,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 500,832 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for approximately 4.0% of Meridiem Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.27% of Amphenol worth $225,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,600,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $234,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Amphenol by 7.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at $321,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 420.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 454,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,616,000 after acquiring an additional 108,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH stock opened at $68.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $52.06 and a 1-year high of $79.39. The company has a market cap of $83.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.68.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

