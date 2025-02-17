550 Shares in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Acquired by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $146.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.22. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $155.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 42.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RGLD shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.86.

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $82,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,950. This trade represents a 3.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

