Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $247.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.84. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $209.81 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The company has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

