iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,754,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,174,000 after purchasing an additional 21,981 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 3,025,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,165,000 after purchasing an additional 74,120 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,958,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,042,000 after purchasing an additional 36,837 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8,392.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,296,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,922 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,250,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,937,000 after purchasing an additional 32,432 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $93.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.65 and a 200 day moving average of $92.57. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $100.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

