iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 33.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 31.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EXI opened at $149.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $619.30 million, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.26. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $129.75 and a 12-month high of $152.59.

About iShares Global Industrials ETF

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

