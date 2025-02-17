Meredith Wealth Planning Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

Meredith Wealth Planning increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Meredith Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Meredith Wealth Planning owned about 1.19% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,997,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 130,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, Abel Hall LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 54,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

DEHP stock opened at $25.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average of $25.62. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $28.34. The company has a market cap of $189.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

