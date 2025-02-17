Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 195.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,718,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782,365 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 203.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,180,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,735 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,345,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,519 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 194.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,939,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 209.9% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,320 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $28.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

