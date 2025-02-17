Monument Capital Management Acquires 255 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,920 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Price Performance

UMBF opened at $111.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $129.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.19.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.24. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 24,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total value of $3,036,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,552,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,960,384.80. This trade represents a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $60,146.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,831.30. This trade represents a 3.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,681 shares of company stock worth $3,201,798 in the last three months. 8.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UMBF shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on UMB Financial from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.14.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

