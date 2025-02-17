L.M. Kohn & Company Reduces Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

L.M. Kohn & Company cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDL. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.2% in the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.5% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 14.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 36,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $42.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.48. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $44.07.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

