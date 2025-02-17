Rhumbline Advisers Has $71.78 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,125,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,924 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of General Mills worth $71,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in General Mills by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.

General Mills Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $58.85 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.85 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.10.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In related news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $67,144.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,546.50. This trade represents a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

