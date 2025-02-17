Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,321 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Cboe Global Markets worth $10,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $202.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.36. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.13 and a twelve month high of $221.66.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cboe Global Markets

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total transaction of $2,273,526.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,230.25. This represents a 57.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.