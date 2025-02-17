Blue Trust Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $63.90 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $89.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.00.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

