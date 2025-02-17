Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,673 Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,519,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at $824,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,822,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Smurfit Westrock

In other Smurfit Westrock news, insider Saverio Mayer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,371,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,119.24. The trade was a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SW. Truist Financial began coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Argus began coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

SW opened at $53.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.98 and a beta of 1.02. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $56.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.69.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.33). Smurfit Westrock had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. Analysts forecast that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4308 per share. This is a boost from Smurfit Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.73%.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

