Strategic Advisors LLC Has $641,000 Holdings in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBT. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cellebrite DI by 130.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Cellebrite DI by 1,583.8% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cellebrite DI by 28.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Cellebrite DI from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock opened at $20.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.23. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $26.30.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 82.28% and a positive return on equity of 122.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

