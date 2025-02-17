Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 556,794 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,378,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556,794 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 2.99% of Affirm worth $571,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFRM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Affirm by 168.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Affirm by 200.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $80.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.27. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 12.60 and a current ratio of 12.60. The company has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.14 and a beta of 3.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Affirm news, President Libor Michalek sold 77,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $4,940,888.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 159,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,217,491.92. The trade was a 32.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O’hare sold 11,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $785,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 938,626 shares of company stock worth $64,490,871. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Affirm from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citizens Jmp raised Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Affirm from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Affirm from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.24.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Articles

