AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) Short Interest Update

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,700 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the January 15th total of 148,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AppTech Payments stock. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Free Report) by 112.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of AppTech Payments worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APCX stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. AppTech Payments has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63.

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer processing payments for credit and debit cards through point-of-sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.

