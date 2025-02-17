Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $308.55 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,669,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 369,768 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 3.44% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $308,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 642.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $174.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:WMS opened at $126.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.75 and a twelve month high of $184.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 35.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Further Reading

