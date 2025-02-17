Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Astrotech Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of ASTC stock opened at $6.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78. Astrotech has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $12.29.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 945.17%. The firm had revenue of $260 billion for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Astrotech stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Astrotech Co. ( NASDAQ:ASTC Free Report ) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.70% of Astrotech worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

