Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Astrotech Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of ASTC stock opened at $6.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78. Astrotech has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $12.29.
Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 945.17%. The firm had revenue of $260 billion for the quarter.
About Astrotech
Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.
