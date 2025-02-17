KLCM Advisors Inc. Purchases 659,635 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,770,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 659,635 shares during the quarter. Goodyear Tire & Rubber accounts for approximately 1.8% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc. owned 0.62% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $15,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,053,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,438,000 after acquiring an additional 86,227 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3,921.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,751,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633,368 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,101,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,301,000 after acquiring an additional 484,198 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,532,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,267,000 after acquiring an additional 252,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,408,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 589,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $9.58 on Monday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. On average, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

