KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 750 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

KLCM Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,988,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,259,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in MGE Energy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in MGE Energy by 62,788.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in MGE Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

MGE Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

MGEE stock opened at $89.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.53. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.76. MGE Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.94 and a twelve month high of $109.22.

MGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 55.05%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

