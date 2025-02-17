Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires 7,075 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $46,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $275.69 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $233.42 and a 1 year high of $285.60. The firm has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

