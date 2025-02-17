KLCM Advisors Inc. Takes Position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in TETRA Technologies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in TETRA Technologies by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 514,054 shares in the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in TETRA Technologies by 2,038.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTI opened at $4.44 on Monday. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.86 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59.

TTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

