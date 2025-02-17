Sanctuary Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,518,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,036 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 2.97% of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF worth $53,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,259,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,729,000 after buying an additional 166,963 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $360,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLCB opened at $21.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.48. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $22.17.

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

