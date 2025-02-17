AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Takes $234,000 Position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 46,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Aldeyra Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 973,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 16,188 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 163.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 476,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 295,864 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 280.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 48,313 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 397.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 287,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,480,000 after purchasing an additional 229,487 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

ALDX stock opened at $6.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.22. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $6.61.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

