AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Sells 73 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 56.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in DaVita during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in DaVita by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Price Performance

NYSE:DVA opened at $156.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.67. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.56 and a 1 year high of $179.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 88.18%. Equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.80.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

