HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in HSBC by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

HSBC Stock Performance

HSBC stock opened at $55.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $197.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average of $46.63. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $36.93 and a 52 week high of $55.36.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

