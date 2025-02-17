Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys 27,866 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,866 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pembina Pipeline worth $13,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2,597.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 225,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,335,000 after acquiring an additional 16,762 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 552,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,399,000 after acquiring an additional 112,298 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PBA shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE:PBA opened at $36.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.51. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $43.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

