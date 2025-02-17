Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.61% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in THD. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $735,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF stock opened at $56.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.63. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $69.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.40.

About iShares MSCI Thailand ETF

The iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Thailand IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the Thai equity market. THD was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

