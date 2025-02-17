Strategic Advisors LLC Has $980,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,039,000 after purchasing an additional 25,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,373,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $583.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $584.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $575.64. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $510.45 and a 52-week high of $624.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

