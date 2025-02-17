Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 436,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $66,674,000 after buying an additional 67,973 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,151,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $353,040,000 after buying an additional 17,446 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.2 %

AMD stock opened at $113.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.50 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.75. The stock has a market cap of $183.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.24, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $158.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.