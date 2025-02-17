Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 84,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,866,000 after buying an additional 15,192 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 44,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 21,204 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 332.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the period.

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $221.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.13. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $169.96 and a twelve month high of $221.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

