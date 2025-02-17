Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC Has $367,000 Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC lowered its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 50.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,374,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,153 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 19.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,554,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,662,000 after purchasing an additional 891,255 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 79.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,859,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,915 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,066,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,205,000 after purchasing an additional 38,913 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,869,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AGI opened at $22.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.62. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $23.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

AGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

