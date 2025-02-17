Kerusso Capital Management LLC Has $6.59 Million Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Kerusso Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management comprises about 4.2% of Kerusso Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kerusso Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $6,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,717,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,230,000 after purchasing an additional 254,268 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 27.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,806,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,600,000 after purchasing an additional 383,557 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,339,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,182,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 10.5% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,100,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,487,000 after purchasing an additional 104,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 3.2 %

APO stock opened at $162.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $92.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.27. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 25.31%.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total value of $863,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,564 shares in the company, valued at $55,332,552.04. This represents a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 58,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total value of $10,090,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,104,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,114,495.01. The trade was a 0.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,600 shares of company stock worth $34,977,528 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised Apollo Global Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.74.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

