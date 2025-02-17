Alkemy Capital Investments (LON:ALK) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Here’s Why

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc (LON:ALK – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 125.81 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 133.45 ($1.68). 134,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 220% from the average session volume of 42,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.76).

Alkemy Capital Investments Trading Down 7.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £11.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -41.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 141.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 92.62.

About Alkemy Capital Investments

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc develops projects in the energy transition metals sector in the United Kingdom and Australia. It engages in the construction and operation of the lithium hydroxide processing facility and the lithium ore enrichment facility. The company also focuses on designing, developing, constructing, and operating of the plant that produces lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

