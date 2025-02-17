Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Short Interest Update

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,081,500 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the January 15th total of 6,943,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 152.4 days.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Stock Performance

AKCCF opened at $0.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $0.94.

About Aker Carbon Capture ASA

Aker Carbon Capture ASA provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage in Norway and internationally. The company’s carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, coal, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

